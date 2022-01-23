STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers fined for catching wild boars in Uttar Pradesh village

The farmers were fined on Saturday for illegally catching wild boars from fields, forest ranger Kuldeep Singh said.

Boar

Boar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The forest department has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on three farmers for catching wild boars in Sherpur village of the district, officials said on Sunday.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Mangeram Tyagi protested against the fine and reasoned it was necessary in view of the damage the wild boars cause to their crops.

He asked the forest department to stop "harassment" of farmers.

