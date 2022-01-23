STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Netaji, renews demand for national holiday on his birthday

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee made a fresh appeal to the Centre to declare Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday as a national holiday.

Published: 23rd January 2022 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary, and said that the day would be observed as 'Desh Nayak Dibas' across the state.

Banerjee also made a fresh appeal to the Centre to declare Netaji's birthday as a national holiday.

In a tweet, the TMC supremo said that Jai Hind University will be set up in memory of the revolutionary leader with 100 per cent state funding.

"Homage to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. A national and global icon, Netaji's rise from Bengal is unmatched in the annals of Indian history," she wrote.

"We again appeal to the Central Government that Netaji's birthday be declared a National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in most befitting manner," the CM posted on the microblogging site.

Banerjee also iterated that a Bengal Planning Commission will be set up in the state, inspired by Netaji's thoughts on National Planning Commission.

The CM stated that a tableau on Netaji, which would also feature other eminent freedom fighters, will be put on display at the Republic Day parade in Kolkata.

Describing Netaji as an "epitome of patriotism, courage, leadership, unity and brotherhood", she said he would continue to be an inspiration for generations to come.

"This year, a tableau will be displayed on the Republic Day Parade on ‘Netaji' and will also feature other eminent freedom fighters from Bengal to commemorate the 75th year of Independence of our country," she tweeted.

The Centre had excluded the state's tableau on Netaji from the Republic-Day parade in Delhi, drawing flak from the TMC as well as the Congress and the CPI(M).

Banerjee later said that the tableau would be put on display in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Netaji Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Subhas Chandra Bose West Bengal West Bengal CM
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp