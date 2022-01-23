National Disaster Response Force Twitter handle hacked

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The official Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) suffered a possible hacking attempt late Saturday, officials said.

A senior officer of the force said on Sunday that technical experts are looking into the issue and the handle will be restored soon.

The handle '@NDRFHQ' briefly posted some random messages and the already published messages were not loading.

However, the official display photo and bio of the federal force was visible.

The NDRF was raised in 2006 as a federal contingency force against natural and man-made disasters and it celebrated its 17th Raising Day on January 19.