PM Modi unveils hologram statue of Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary today

Published: 23rd January 2022 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate here on Sunday at around 6:30 pm and said that he is glad to see immense enthusiasm towards the ceremony.

In order to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and as part of the year-long celebrations, the government has decided to install a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

Till the work on the statue is completed, a hologram statue of Netaji will be present at the same place, as per an official statement issued by PMO.

During the ceremony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "This is not just a granite statue but a befitting tribute to the legendary Netaji, who gave everything for India’s freedom."

The statue, made of granite, shall be a fitting tribute to the immense contribution of Netaji to our freedom struggle and would be a symbol of the country's indebtedness to him.

The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector. An invisible, high gain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors.

"The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram. The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width," the PMO said.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. A total of seven awards will be presented during the ceremony, it added.

Union government has instituted the annual Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

The award is announced every year on January 23. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual, the statement read further.

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to honour the freedom fighters in a befitting manner and the special focus of these efforts has been on the legendary freedom fighter and visionary leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Several steps have been taken in this regard, including the announcement that his birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas every year. In this spirit, Republic Day celebrations will begin a day early, from January 23. 

(With inputs from agencies)

