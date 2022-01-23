STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Assembly polls: Shiromani Akali Dal fields Baljit Singh Jalalusma from Baba Bakala seat

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday announced that it will field former MLA Baljit Singh Jalalusma from Baba Bakala seat in Amritsar district for next month's Punjab Assembly polls.

“SAD President Sukhbir S Badal has announced former MLA Baljit Singh Jalalusma as party candidate from Baba Bakala. Total declared 95,” said party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.

With this, the party has so far declared 95 candidates.

It is yet to announce candidates for Lambi and Amritsar East seat.

Lambi is currently represented by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal while Amritsar East is by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The SAD forged an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in June last year for the state assembly elections.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight 20 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

