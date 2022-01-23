STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired High Court Judge KL Manjunath no more

KL Manjunath was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court in December 2000 and became a permanent judge in October 2001.

Retired High Court Judge KL Manjunath

Retired High Court Judge KL Manjunath (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Retired High Court judge Justice KL Manjunath passed away in the wee hours of Sunday at his residence due to a massive cardiac arrest at the age of 68, family sources said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his ministerial colleagues and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy have condoled the demise of Justice Manjunath.

Born on April 21, 1953, Justice Manjunath had enrolled as an advocate in September 1974 and practised in the High Court of Karnataka.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court in December 2000 and became a permanent judge in October 2001.

Bommai visited Justice Manjunath's residence at Kamakshipalya and paid his last respects to him by laying wreath on his mortal remains.

In his condolence message, Bommai said Justice Manjunath was a very good lawyer.

"His services as the President of Advocates Association, High Court judge, chairman of the Karnataka River Waters and Border Disputes Authority and the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Commission is commendable," Bommai said.

