STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP Assembly Polls: SP writes to EC seeking a ban on opinion polls by TV channels

SP State chief Naresh Uttam Patel said that the opinion polls should be banned immediately as they were misleading the electorate.

Published: 23rd January 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

UP Assembly Polls: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (File photos)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The opinion polls being aired by various news channels seem to have unnerved the Samajwadi Party (SP) which, on Sunday, shot off a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking an immediate ban on opinion polls.

Writing the letter to the ECI and marking it to the UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), SP State chief Naresh Uttam Patel said that the opinion polls should be banned immediately as they were misleading the electorate.

Patel wrote that after the notification of the poll dates on January 8 and the nomination for Phase I already over, “the opinion polls being aired by several television news channels are misleading the voters and the elections are getting affected.”

“At the same time, it is also an open violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for elections...So for free, fair, fearless polls, it is necessary to ban opinion polls on television news channels with an immediate effect,” he wrote.

According to Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi, there is no point in having an election, if TV channels are issuing verdicts like this that might affect voters’ mindset.  “The opinion polls must be banned so as to make it a level playing field for all the political players,” he said adding that the history of opinion polls was there before everyone as they have turned so wrong many a times. “Even the credibility of such survey is a dispute,” he said.

“Who conducts these surveys. I have yet to come across any surveyor of any such opinion polls. Moreover, the sample size also matters a lot. If a small chunk of the population is surveyed, how it could convey the sentiment of the majority. Surveys must be banned,” said a senior SP leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Election Commission of India SP State chief Naresh Uttam Patel Ban on opinion polls by TV channels
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp