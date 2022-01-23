STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid

This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.

Published: 23rd January 2022 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Sunday.

Naidu, who is currently in Hyderabad, has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week.

According to a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Vice President's Secretariat, he has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

He had arrived in Hyderabad on January 21 from Visakhapatnam after a three-day visit to the port city.

Naidu had reached Visakhapatnam on January 19 from Vijayawada by a special train. He had attended 73rd annual national conference of Indian Psychiatric Society on January 20. The next day, he attended the first convocation of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy and the same day, he reached Hyderabad.

He was staying at his residence in Hyderabad. Earlier on Sunday, he offered floral tributes to the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

