76 doctors of GMCH-Nagpur test COVID positive in 10 days; 40,805 new infections in Maharashtra

By PTI

NAGPUR: Seventy-six doctors of the premier Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 10 days, a functionary of doctors' body MARD said on Sunday.

These doctors showed mild symptoms, while 22 have recovered since and have rejoined work, said Dr Sajal Bansal, president of GMCH unit of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

"Two doctors have been hospitalized and are in stable condition. Fifty-two are in home isolation," he added.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,805 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 75,07,225, while 44 fatalities put the toll at 1,42,115, a health department official said.

The discharge of 27,377 people during the day took the recovery count to 70,67,955, leaving the state with 2,93,305 active cases, he said.

With 1,95,256 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Maharashtra went up to 7,33,69,912, he said.

No Omicron case was detected in the state during the day, keeping the tally of those affected by the new variant to 2,759, of which 1,437 have been discharged as well, the official said.

The total number of Omicron cases in Mumbai is 1,009 and in Pune city 1,002, he added.

As per the state health department data, Mumbai reported 2,550 new cases and 13 deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 10,33,915 and toll to 16,535.

Mumbai division, which comprises adjoining districts, saw 6,665 cases and 21 deaths, leaving the tally at 21,79,271and toll at 36,416.

Nashik division reported 4,777 cases, while Pune division saw 15,166 cases, including 6,284 in Pune city and 4,085 in Pimpri Chinchwad, the health department said.

Kolhapur division reported 1,900 cases, Aurangabad division 1,819 cases, Latur division 2,233, Akola division 1,510 and Nagpur division 6,735.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive 7507225; Death 142115; Recoveries 70,67,955; Total tests 7,33,69,912; Tests today 1,95,256; Active 2,93,305.

