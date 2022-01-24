STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amarinder spent cartridge, says Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu's comments came while responding to Amarinder's claim that he had got a request from Pakistan to reinstate the ex-cricketer in his government.

Published: 24th January 2022 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday dubbed former CM Amarinder Singh a "spent cartridge", responding to his claim that he had got a request from Pakistan to reinstate the ex-cricketer in his government.

Amarinder Singh, who has floated a new party after leaving the Congress and is fighting the Punjab Assembly polls in an alliance with the BJP, said he was told that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be grateful if he can keep Sidhu in the government.

Amarinder Singh had dropped Sidhu from his Cabinet when he was heading the Congress government in Punjab and was against appointing him as the Punjab unit chief of the party.

Reacting to the former CM's remark, Sidhu dubbed the ex-CM as a "spent cartridge" while refusing to make any further comment at a press conference where he attacked the Aam Aadmi Party, describing as “scam” the survey it conducted to select its CM face.

Congress leader Alka Lamba, who was also present, responding to a volley of questions said they will give their reply on the former CM's charge in the next press meet.

"After I dropped Navjot Sidhu from my government, I got a message from Pakistan that he is an old friend of their prime minister and he would be grateful if you can keep him in the government.

If he (Sidhu) doesn't work, then you can remove him," Amarinder Singh claimed in New Delhi during a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

On Sunday, Amarinder Singh had said in Chandigarh that Sidhu has "no brains" and also claimed that he had advised Congress president Sonia Gandhi five years ago not to induct "this incompetent man" in the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Navjot Singh Sidhu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp