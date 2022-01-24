STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam, Nagaland to begin process for border solution

Assam and Nagaland have been embroiled in a bitter border row for decades. They share a 512.1 km border and a case pertaining to the dispute is pending in the Supreme Court.

Published: 24th January 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio (FIle photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After preparing a "roadmap" towards resolving its boundary dispute with Meghalaya pending the Centre's approval of the same, Assam is set to initiate a similar process with Nagaland.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio told reporters in Kohima on Monday that the two states favoured an out-of-court settlement of their boundary dispute.

He said they would try to resolve the problem in consultations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The process is likely to begin next month.

Rio’s statement comes a day after his meeting with Sarma in Guwahati. The two of them had also met in Jorhat in December last year where they discussed issues of mutual interest.

ALSO READ | Roadmap prepared to resolve Assam-Meghalaya border row, says Himanta

Sarma had tweeted about his latest “fruitful discussion” with Rio. He had stated that a discussion was held on issues of mutual interest, people’s welfare in both states and strengthening friendship.

Assam and Nagaland have been embroiled in a bitter border row for decades. They share a 512.1 km border and a case pertaining to the dispute is pending in the Supreme Court.

In July last year, they had withdrawn security personnel from two disputed sites to de-escalate tension. There was a standoff going on between the police forces.

Last month, the Assam CM had exuded confidence on the settlement of the state’s border disputes with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. He had stated the state government would talk to various organisations and political parties before taking any decision.

Sarma had also said that the border talks with Mizoram had started recently while the dispute with Nagaland was pending in the Supreme Court. Assam has always favoured an out-of-court settlement of its disputes with the neighbours.

As regards the dispute with Meghalaya, the total area of dispute in the six locations taken up in the first phase is 36.79 sq km and reports suggest Meghalaya will get 18.28 sq km and Assam 18.51 sq km.

It remains to be seen how opposition parties and various organisations in both states react when the two governments make public their decisions on the six areas. They stand opposed to any give-and-take policy or their state being on the losing side.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam-Nagaland border dispute Neiphiu Rio Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp