Assam Police submits final chargesheet against suspended DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police on Monday submitted the final supplementary chargesheet in a disproportionate assets case against suspended Deputy Inspector General Rounak Ali Hazarika, who is currently in judicial custody.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CM's Special Vigilance Cell completed the inquiry within 109 days and submitted the final chargesheet containing 156 pages against three persons, including Hazarika, it said in a statement.

The statement said that upon completion of investigation, it was found that Hazarika amassed immovable and movable assets that are "182.19 per cent" disproportionate to his known sources of income. It added that prosecution sanction has been accorded and received from the Union Home Ministry.

Hazarikia was arrested on October 5 last year on charges of acquiring assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income. In July, the IPS officer was suspended for allegedly going abroad on several occasions since 2011 without taking necessary permission of the home department.

Hazarika was serving as DIG Border at the time of his suspension from service.