STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP, Capt. Amrinder and Dhindsa finalise seat sharing for upcoming Punjab assembly elections

BJP chief JP Nadda announced the seat sharing agreement between his party and its allies for the February 20 state polls.

Published: 24th January 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda (R), party's state unit president Ashwani Kumar Sharma and former CM Amarinder Singh

BJP chief JP Nadda (R), party's state unit president Ashwani Kumar Sharma and former CM Amarinder Singh address a press conference. (Photo| PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The seat sharing of the BJP-led Coalition in Punjab finalised for the upcoming state assembly elections on Monday. The details were announced by Bhartiya Janta party President JP Nadda with BJP getting the maximum number of seats. Of the total 117 Punjab seats while Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) got the majority numbers with it contesting on 65 seats, Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) will contest on 37 seats, and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will field its candidates on 15 seats.

Later in a tweet, Nadda said, “Punjab needs special attention. Security is a very important issue. This election is for stability and safety. Our motto is to bring back Punjab on track.”

The state had been witnessing major political turmoil since the end of 2021 which led to the resignation of the then Congress Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh in September last year. Later Amrinder floated a new political outfit.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already declared Bhagwant Mann as its Chief Minister Candidate.

The elections in the state will be taking place in a single phase with casting of votes scheduled on February 20. It was earlier fixed for February 14 but was later changed by the Election Commission. The counting will be done on March 10 with the results coming out the same day.

It was Congress which had won 77 out of the 117 total seats in 2017 after defeating the erstwhile ruling alliance of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP pushing them to third place with only 18 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) became the official Opposition in the assembly by ranking second largest party by winning 20 seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP Punjab Lok Congress SAD Sanyukt Amarinder Singh Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa 2022 Punjab elections punjab assembly polls
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp