BJP trying to take credit for works started by BSP government: Mayawati

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Monday said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is trying to take credit for works started by her when she was chief minister.

She also said that the "biggest" problems in the state are poor law and order, unemployment and migration.

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath dispensation, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said it is very sad that state is lagging behind.

"Fear, corruption, discrimination and insecurity of life and property, that is, poor law and order, unemployment and migration of lakhs, are the biggest problems of this state with a huge population," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

These (problems) are "increasing continuously and creating frustration among the people, the society and the state are lagging behind, very sad", she said.

Her attack on the ruling BJP come ahead of next month's polls to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly.

In a related tweet, she accused the BJP government of trying to take credit for the work started by her government and asked as to what the present dispensation has done on its own.

"Under the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh about two and a half lakh poor families were provided houses with basic facilities and preparations were on for about 15-20 lakh houses. But due to a change of government, this work remained incomplete, which the BJP is trying to capitalise on. What have they done on their own?" Mayawati asked.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released its list of star campaigners for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and it includes the names of its chief Mayawati and her brother Anand Kumar.

Party general secretary Satish Misra, former MP Muquad Ali and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Nakul Dubey, are also part of the list of 18 star campaigners.

According to the Election Commission, in the first phase of the elections, 58 assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts will go to polls on February 10.

January 21 was the last date of making nominations.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on January 24, while January 27 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The districts which are going to polls in this phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

In all, as many as 2,27,83,739 (over 2.27 crore) voters --- including 1,23,31,251 (over 1.23 crore) male voters, 1,04,51,053 (over 1.

04 crore) female voters and 1,435 third gender voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase at 25,849 polling booths located in 10,766 polling centres.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.