Congress leader from Phagwara booked for spreading manipulated voice message

Daljit Raju and his associate Manjot Singh were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act in the early hours of Sunday.

Published: 24th January 2022 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 12:39 AM

By PTI

PHAGWARA: The Punjab Police has registered a case against Phagwara district Congress acting president Daljit Raju and his associate for allegedly twisting a voice message of a Mahila Congress leader and spreading it on social media.

Daljit Raju and his associate Manjot Singh were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act in the early hours of Sunday, police sources said.

The case was registered following a dharna by activists of the Mahila Congress and party workers belonging to a faction headed by Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, the sitting MLA and the party candidate from Phagwara for the February 20 assembly election.

The protesters alleged that the duo had twisted the voice message of a Mahila Congress leader and made it viral on social media to defame them.

Mahila Congress general secretary Meenakshi Verma lodged a complaint with the police against Raju and his associate on Saturday.

Raju is a close associate of former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann and has opposed Dhaliwal's renomination from Phagwara by holding meetings of the rival faction.

Mann had recently left the Congress and joined the AAP.

Daljit Raju and Manjot Singh denied the allegation.

They, along with some other Congress leaders, met Superintendent of Police Harinderpal Singh on Sunday and submitted a memorandum alleging that Raju and his associate were implicated in a false case at the behest of his political rivals.

They threatened to stage a protest if the case against the two was not withdrawn.

