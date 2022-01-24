Death in Canada: Deceased Indian’s parents had no information on US move

By Express News Service

KALOL/GUJARAT: The family of four that froze to death in Canada on Friday while trying to cross over to the US illegally belonged to north Gujarat’s Kalol Taluka of Gandhinagar district.

While the MEA or the local authorities are yet to confirm the identity of the victims, sources said the four deceased are Jagdish Patel (35), a native of Dingucha village in Kalol, his wife Vaishali (33), daughter Vihanga (12) and son Dharmik (3).

Jagdish’s father Baldev Patel, who lives in Dingucha, said his son had left for Canada with his family 10 days ago. In shock and disbelief, he was barely able to confirm that he had not talked with his son for last two-three days. He had no clue that his son had any plan of moving to the US.

“Jagdish had left for Canada on a visitor visa. He has not been in contact for the last four days. We are contacting the embassy. Hope things will be clear by Monday,” said one of his relatives, Suresh.

Another family member said they were informed by a relative in Canada that the description of the deceased given by the authorities matched that of “our family members, but we still hope for good”.

In Kalol, the family’s neighbour Sumitra Patel said Jagdish worked as a teacher in Gandhinagar.

“He later joined his brother’s factory in Ahmedabad. His family is financially well-off. We had no idea they were going to Canada.”

Officially, however, there is no confirmation yet that the four deceased were Jagdish and his family. Gandhinagar District Collector Kuldeep Arya said: “There is no official communication yet. We cannot say this is the same family.”

Meanwhile, a man from Dingucha village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Sunday said he and kin were worried over reports of a family of four freezing to death while attempting to cross the US-Canada border as he was unable to establish contact with his family members who recently left for Canada.

The family was anxious over reports of a family of four, including a baby, believed to be Gujaratis, dying from exposure to extreme cold weather along the US-Canada border in what authorities of those countries believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard.

Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya told PTI he has learnt about a family from Dingucha village going to Canada on a valid visa, but has not received any information regarding the deceased, or if they belonging to this village.

There has been no official communication from either the Ministry of External Affairs or Union Home Ministry over this either, Arya added.

A cousin of one Jagdish Patel, who recently left for Canada along with his wife and two children, said the family in Gujarat's Kalol taluka is worried as they remain out of contact at present.

"We are extremely worried after coming across news reports of four members of a family dying while attempting to cross the US-Canada border. My cousin recently left for Canada with his wife and two children, and we have not been able to talk to them since the last three-four days," Jaswant Patel told reporters.

He said the Central government must give details about the deceased.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the report of the death of a family of four, believed to be Gujaratis, while attempting to cross the US-Canada border, former state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said that lack of opportunities in India make people migrate to the US, Canada and Australia in large numbers.

"Why do people go to the US, Canada and Australia? Because there is a lack of opportunity here (India/Gujarat).

They don't find jobs despite working hard.

This is why they spend huge amounts of money and take a lot of risk to migrate to the US," Patel said, while addressing a gathering at an event of the Patidar community.

He said once Gujaratis reach the US, they do not need to worry because of the presence of a large number of people from the state there, but "their main concern is to the cross the border".

The senior BJP leader claimed the deceased were members of the Patidar community and questioned as to how such a "tragic incident" occurred.

"Here (in Gujarat/India) there is lack of opportunity, the future is not bright. Despite working and studying hard, people do not get proper position," he further said.

A family of four Indian nationals were found frozen to death just inside the Canadian side of the International border with the US as they reportedly attempted to cross over illegally.

A complaint filed over the incident said those believed to be in the same group spoke Gujarati and most had limited knowledge of English.

(With PTI Inputs)