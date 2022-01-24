STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko': Kejriwal launches AAP campaign for poll-bound states

Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water.

Published: 24th January 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a campaign for poll-bound states, asking Delhiites to upload videos of the Delhi government's good work on social media platforms.

Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP.

"Upload videos on good works of Delhi government and telling how you benefitted from it on Twitter, Instagram Facebook. Also WhatsApp people known to you in these states appealing them to give a chance to Kejriwal," he said launching "Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko" campaign.

He also appealed his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko Assembly Elections Assembly Elections 2022 Assembly Polls Assembly Polls 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp