'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko': Kejriwal launches AAP campaign for poll-bound states

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a campaign for poll-bound states, asking Delhiites to upload videos of the Delhi government's good work on social media platforms.

Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP.

"Upload videos on good works of Delhi government and telling how you benefitted from it on Twitter, Instagram Facebook. Also WhatsApp people known to you in these states appealing them to give a chance to Kejriwal," he said launching "Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko" campaign.

He also appealed his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms.