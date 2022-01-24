STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh resolves to empower girls

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Monday resolved to empower the girls by giving them education, freedom and equal space.

Published: 24th January 2022 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: On the National Girl Child Day, former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday resolved to empower the girls by giving them education, freedom and equal space.

Singh's fledgling the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is contesting the Punjab Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt),

"On #NationalGirlChildDay, I salute our girls and their accomplishments in various fields," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

"They are the real change-makers, truly our future. Let us resolve to empower them, give them education, freedom and equal space and see the wonders they do," he further tweeted.

Amarinder Singh on Sunday released the first list of candidates for 22 constituencies for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls and announced that he will contest from his home constituency -- Patiala (Urban).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab CM Punjab Girls Empowerment
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp