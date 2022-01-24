STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal tests positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19

Dr Rajesh Mahajan, in-charge of the team of doctors attending to Badal, said that the five-time chief minister was stable.

Published: 24th January 2022 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Monday, said a senior doctor of the hospital where he was admitted. The doctor said the five-time chief minister was stable.

Dr Rajesh Mahajan, in-charge of the team of doctors attending to Badal, said that the samples of the 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was sent to the Patiala lab for testing and he tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Badal is having sore throat, slight cough and mild fever but he is stable, Mahajan added. Badal was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital last week when he tested positive for coronavirus.

