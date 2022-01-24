STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat government names under-bridge in Rajkot after late CoDS General Bipin Rawat

Earlier, Rajkot Mayor Pradeep Dav had asked CM Bhupendra Patel to suggest a name for the structure, which was built at a cost of Rs 48 crore.

Published: 24th January 2022 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

CoDS General Bipin Rawat

Late CoDS General Bipin Rawat (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAJKOT: The Gujarat government on Monday named an under-bridge in Rajkot after General Bipin Rawat to honour the country's first Chief of Defence Staff who died in a chopper crash in December. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the under-bridge located in Laxmi Nagar area virtually.

'In recent times, the head of all three wings of the armed forces, CDS General Bipin Rawat, lost his life in a tragedy. This bridge should be named CDS General Bipin Rawat Bridge," Patel said. Earlier, Rajkot Mayor Pradeep Dav had asked the CM to suggest a name for the structure, which was built at a cost of Rs 48 crore.

Patel said his government was committed to spending money to build infrastructure in the state, and listed various development work undertaken in Rajkot. General Rawat died on December 8 when his military helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu.

All 14 on board, including the general's wife, perished in the incident.

