INTERVIEW | It’s a ‘head-on’ fight with BJP, says AAP’s Goa CM face 

Terming the Goa Assembly election as a “head-on” fight with the ruling BJP, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief minister face in the coastal state, Amit Palekar, sounded confident of winning more than 23 seats for comfortably forming the next government. Speaking to Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Palekar claimed they are on the right track to bring the ‘Delhi model of governance’ in Goa. Excerpts:

How is the josh of AAP in the Goa campaign?

We are getting spontaneous blessings from the people, who are clamouring for change in Goa after 42 years of loot by Congress and BJP governments. Since our party has an ideology of doing politics not for the sake of politics but for peace and prosperity, we are confident of winning the people’s mandate.

How does the AAP see the entry of TMC?

The Trinamool Congress and the Congress might be making tall claims and promises here but the reality is that both have no takers on the ground. The TMC leaders are doing elite-cum-digital politics mostly on Twitter but the AAP has earned the trust of Goans through its people-oriented politics and promises, which are practical. All aam aadmi (common people) here have made up their minds to choose wisely and elect the AAP. The TMC and Congress are two sides of the same coin.

What will be the model of governance if your party is voted to power?

The entire world knows how Delhi has changed under the AAP government. Now, it is the turn of Goa under the same excellent Delhi model of governance. The people here want similar facilities. Our party has promised from the core of its heart to end corruption, which the BJP government has nurtured. The AAP has promised to give free electricity, financial support of `1,000 to every woman, world-class healthcare and high-class education besides, heart-soothing tourism opportunities and proper mining.

Which party is your main rival this time?

Obviously, there is a direct head-on fight between the AAP and the ruling BJP. Other parties like the Congress and TMC have no role to play except trying to divide anti-BJP votes. In Goa, the BJP has become an encyclopedia of corruption. Unemployment is all-pervasive. The mining sector has collapsed and tourism, has been badly hit. If we are voted to power, top priority would be to end corruption and to generate employment by re-organising and promoting tourism.

It is said that the Goa is set to witness a triangular contest on most of the seats. How far do you agree with this?

It is far from the truth. The ground assessment is that the AAP and the BJP are taking on each other in which the AAP will be the ultimate winner.

Congress accuses the AAP of dividing anti-BJP votes to help the ruling party?

Congress leaders are in an illusion after failing to assess the AAP’s political acceptance. The Congress itself is dividing the anti-BJP votes and the same is being done by the TMC, which has come here on political-tourism.

What’s your winning estimate?

We will win on more than 23 seats to provide a government of the people, for the people.