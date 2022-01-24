STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu and Kashmir government approves 15 per cent quota for women in non-gazetted posts of police

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved 15 per cent reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Published: 24th January 2022 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: In a significant move, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved 15 per cent reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"On National Girl Child Day, approved 15 per cent reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of @JmuKmrPolice. This is just the beginning. We are determined and committed to increase it further in the future," office of the J&K LG tweeted.

"For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensure 'Nari Shaktis' -- social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society," the statement said further.

