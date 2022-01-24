STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand to set up 100 farm schools in next three years

The plan is to empower farmers with modern techniques to increase agricultural production, besides giving boost to their income.

Published: 24th January 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Jharkhand is all set to develop 100 ‘Krishak Pathshala’ (farm schools) within the next three years to train farmers in scientific methods on capacity development. 

The plan is to empower farmers with modern techniques to increase agricultural production, besides giving boost to their income.

Moreover, the pathshalas will generate awareness about the schemes related to the agriculture, animal husbandry and cooperation department among others.

Initially, the plan is to develop 17 Krishak Pathshalas in the first phase of the Integrated Birsa Vikas Yojana. Another 100 such facilities will come up in the next three years.

‘‘All activities related to agriculture will be put together for demonstrative purposes, where the farmers will be coming to learn scientific methods of learning. Each pathshala will be connected with 3-5 Birsa villages under cluster approach,” said Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative secretary Abu Bakr Siddiqui. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishak Pathshala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp