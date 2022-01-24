Jharkhand to set up 100 farm schools in next three years

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand is all set to develop 100 ‘Krishak Pathshala’ (farm schools) within the next three years to train farmers in scientific methods on capacity development.

The plan is to empower farmers with modern techniques to increase agricultural production, besides giving boost to their income.

Moreover, the pathshalas will generate awareness about the schemes related to the agriculture, animal husbandry and cooperation department among others.

Initially, the plan is to develop 17 Krishak Pathshalas in the first phase of the Integrated Birsa Vikas Yojana. Another 100 such facilities will come up in the next three years.

‘‘All activities related to agriculture will be put together for demonstrative purposes, where the farmers will be coming to learn scientific methods of learning. Each pathshala will be connected with 3-5 Birsa villages under cluster approach,” said Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative secretary Abu Bakr Siddiqui.