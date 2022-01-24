STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, says 'there is no cause for concern'

Pawar said that he is following the treatment suggested by his doctor and requested all those who have been in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested.

Published: 24th January 2022 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, but there is no cause of worry. "I have tested COVID positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment suggested by my doctor," the 81-year-old former Union minister tweeted.

"I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions," added Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp