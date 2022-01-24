NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, says 'there is no cause for concern'
Pawar said that he is following the treatment suggested by his doctor and requested all those who have been in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested.
MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, but there is no cause of worry. "I have tested COVID positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment suggested by my doctor," the 81-year-old former Union minister tweeted.
माझी कोविड टेस्ट पॉझिटिव्ह आली असून डॉक्टरांच्या सल्ल्यानुसार मी उपचार घेत आहे. काळजीचे कोणतेही कारण नाही.— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 24, 2022
गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्या सर्वांना विनंती की त्यांनी योग्य चाचण्या करून आवश्यक ती खबरदारी घ्यावी.
"I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions," added Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.