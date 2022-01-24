STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCP supports Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over 'opportunistic Hindutva' remarks

In his address to Shiv Sainiks on Sunday, which was also the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Bal Thackeray, the chief minister said the Sena has left the BJP and not Hindutva.

NCP leader Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Backing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his comments on Hindutva, the NCP on Monday said everyone should be proud of the religion they profess, but it is wrong to spread hatred in its name and the Shiv Sena president has given the same message.

The CM had also said, "I believe that BJP's opportunistic Hindutva is only for power. The Shiv Sena had aligned with the BJP as it wanted power for Hindutva. The Sena never used Hindutva for the sake of power."

Reacting to the comments, state minister and NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Everyone should be proud of their religion, but it is harmful if there is hatred against others. The Shiv Sena is trying to say the same thing that one must be proud of their religion and propagate it, but it is wrong to spread hatred against others. We think Uddhav Thackeray ji has said the same thing."

Hitting out at the Election Commission, Malik, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, said that seeking votes in the name of religion is a violation of the Code of Conduct. "But, since the last seven-eight years, the Election Commission has been mum when votes are being canvassed in the name of religion. This is the helplessness of the Election Commission. We feel the poll body should think about it or else it will lose its credibility," he said.

Five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - are going to polls starting next month.

