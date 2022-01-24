STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose should be recognised as India's first PM: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

Ghosh also urged the West Bengal Education Department to include events related to the proclamation of the Azad Hind government by Netaji in the school curriculum.

Published: 24th January 2022 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday said the Centre should recognise Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the first prime minister of the country, as he headed the Provisional Government of Free India formed in October 1943.

Ghosh also urged the West Bengal Education Department to include events related to the proclamation of the Azad Hind government by Netaji in the school curriculum. "Installing a statue is not a real tribute; that would be to declassify all files related to Netaji, DNA test of the Renkoji ashes and recognising him as the first PM," the Trinamool Congress state general secretary told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that a grand statue of the legendary freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate in New Delhi as a symbol of the country's "indebtedness" to him. Till the granite statue is completed, a hologram statue would be put up at the same place.

Ghosh said Netaji was also in charge of the Ministry of War and Foreign Affairs, and the Azad Hind government was recognised by nine countries, which had diplomatic relations with it.

ALSO READ| Locating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the top Congress hierarchy before his exit

"Whether to accept this demand on recognising Netaji as the first PM is for the Union government to decide. But, I would like to urge the state education department that as the first step towards it, the episodes of the proclamation of the independent government, the distribution of responsibilities, and its international recognition should be included in detail in the curriculum. The syllabus committee should look into it," he said.

The nation on Sunday paid homage to Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, with leaders hailing his "monumental" contribution to India's freedom struggle and Modi unveiling a hologram statue at the India Gate.

The day was observed as 'Parakram Diwas', announced by the government to mark the Azad Hind Fauj founder's birthday, and a number of events were organised across the states and abroad where floral tributes were offered at the statues and portraits of the iconic freedom fighter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kunal Ghosh Trinamool Congress Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indias First PM
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp