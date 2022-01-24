STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police of 15 states after Bihar’s shutter cutter gadget thieves’ gang

An organised ring, they target big shops dealing in high-value electronic gadgets such as mobile phones and laptops.

Published: 24th January 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Senior police officials from 15 states have made formal inquiries while making visits to Ghorasahan in Bihar’s East Champaran district, with the common objective of nabbing members of the ‘shutter katwa’ (shutter cutter) gang.

An organised ring, they target big shops dealing in high-value electronic gadgets such as mobile phones and laptops.  

Investigations into hundreds of cases registered in police stations across the country in Delhi, Uttarkhand, Rajasthan and Karnataka, among others, have taken officers to the gang’s hideout in Ghorasahan town.
Interestingly, families of the gang members don’t consider theft from big shops a crime.

According to a Ghorasahan resident, “They regard the work they do with high esteem as it fetches money to change their fortunes. The gang members also borrow money from fellow villagers as a good luck charm before setting out on their missions of infamy.”

Kumar Ashish, SP, East Champaran, said police teams from Odisha had met him as recent as January 21 and sought to arrest those involved in theft of phones worth Rs 50 lakh from Odisha’s Balangir.

Three from the gang were nabbed in the following probe. The special team recovered stolen mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh from their hideouts. 

Two were arrested from Ghorasahan for their involvement in theft of mobile phones worth Rs 10 lakh from a shop in MP’s Chhindwara district on January 5.

Last year, a Rajasthan police team had nabbed three members and recovered expensive phones worth Rs 50 lakh.

An IPS officer, who earlier served as SP of East Champaran said, the ‘shutter katwa’ gang has around 250 members from Ghorasahan and its adjoning villages and 15 groups in different states.

At least 100 members of the gang have been arrested from other states in the last five years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Police Shutter Katwa Gang
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp