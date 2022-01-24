STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's Twitter account hacked, later restored

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's official Twitter handle @kalrajmishra was hacked for almost three hours, confirmed police officials.

Published: 24th January 2022 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's official Twitter handle @kalrajmishra was hacked for almost three hours, confirmed police officials on Monday.

The Jaipur police commissionerate was informed and the account was later restored.

The account remained hacked for three hours -- from 11.28 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The hacker had posted a tweet in the Arabic language, which said, "Good Morning. Your uncle spooky sends blessings to you."

