Rajasthan women panel posts vacant even as CM Ashok Gehlot ​appointed 10 advisors: Suman Sharma

Suman Sharma on Monday attacked the Ashok Gehlot government, questioning the delay in filling the vacant positions of women panel.

Published: 24th January 2022 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Suman Sharma, former Rajasthan women commission chairperson, on Monday attacked the Ashok Gehlot government, questioning the delay in filling the vacant positions of women panel.

"Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has hired 10 advisors in state, however, he has kept the state Rajasthan women panel vacant for three years. Is the CM against women, doesn't he like to bring in women empowerment or is he following double standards?" she asked.

Referring to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's slogan -- 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon', she said that the state government is going the other way when it comes to Congress' national slogan.

"This is for the first time in the history of Rajasthan that 10 CM advisors have been appointed, but the women state commission panel lies vacant for the last three years," she added.

"It's beyond understanding why the commission is lying vacant even at a time when Rajasthan's own Alwar has become women crime capital and the state stays on top when it comes to crime against women."

Sharma said that the state government is patting its own back by saying that FIRs are being registered in the state. "FIRs were registered earlier too, however, now the crimes are continuously increasing in the state against women," she added.

Surprisingly, the state government is openly flouting the High Court directions too which is quite surprising, she said.

The Rajasthan High Court recently questioned the state government for keeping the commission panel vacant and has sent notices to the Chief secretary and women and child principal secretary.

Former Jaipur Greater Mayor Sawmya Gurjar also questioned the state government for delaying the appointment of women panel in Rajasthan.

"Where should women go to share their pains and problems when the panel is lying vacant for the last three years," she said adding that "we agree that there must be problems in filling other posts, but all governments should appoint women panel with prominence, or else we see devastating results as we are witnessing in Rajasthan with crime against women touching newer heights," she added.

Even Congress workers are questioning the delayed recruitments on important positions in the state.

A senior leader, on conditions of anonymity said, "Had the government filled the vacant posts of women commission soon after forming the government, we could have completed two tenures as one tenure extends for three years. Hence two sets of workers would have got a chance. It's an irony that the state govt is ignoring what the high command says, he said.

Meanwhile, a senior Congress worker told IANS, "It's pathetic as many organisational positions are lying vacant in the state and political appointments are awaited too even at a time when the state has to go for elections after 22 months."

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the state incharge Ajay Maken is busy in Punjab elections and hence the delay.

Rajasthan Suman Sharma Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan CM
Comments

