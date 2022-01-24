STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC rejects plea seeking clarification of its 2020 verdict on Shaheen Bagh protest

The bench rejected the application, seeking some clarifications with regard to right to protest at public places, summarily saying that it cannot go on clarifying the self speaking judgement.

Published: 24th January 2022 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking clarifications in its 2020 verdict by which it had held that public spaces cannot be occupied indefinitely and demonstrations expressing dissent have to be in designated places alone.

While deciding pleas against the occupation of public ways in the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, a bench headed by Justice S K Kaul, on October 7, 2020, had said that the democracy and dissent “go hand in hand”, but the right to protest and express dissent are there with an obligation towards certain duties.

“The issue is over, why is it listed. What is the clarification sought. I do not understand. The whole issue is over. No clarification of a judgement. The judgement speaks for itself. Dismissed," said Justice S K Kaul, heading the bench also comprising M M Sundresh.

The bench rejected the application, seeking some clarifications with regard to right to protest at public places, summarily saying that it cannot go on clarifying the self speaking judgement by entertaining a plea in a disposed of matter.

Earlier, the judgement had come on the pleas including the one filed by activist and lawyer Amit Sahni against blockade of a road in Shaheen Bagh area by those protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which aimed to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

It had said that erstwhile mode and manner of dissent against colonial rule cannot be equated with dissent in a self-ruled democracy.

“However, while appreciating the existence of the right to peaceful protest against a legislation we have to make it unequivocally clear that public ways and public spaces cannot be occupied in such a manner and that too indefinitely,” it had said.

“We have, thus, no hesitation in concluding that such kind of occupation of public ways, whether at the site in question or anywhere else for protests is not acceptable and the administration ought to take action to keep the areas clear of encroachments or obstructions,” it had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme court supreme court judgement clarification
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp