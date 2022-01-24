STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court junks plea for clarification on its order on Shaheen Bagh protests

Supreme Court reiterated that judgment has already been passed and it will not entertain applications in already disposed of matter.

Published: 24th January 2022 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain an application seeking clarification on its judgement of October 7, 2020, in which the top court had said that public roads can't be blocked indefinitely. The apex court had passed the order in connection with a road blockade by protesters at Shaheen Bagh, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.M. Sundresh told the intervener's counsel that the issue is already over, and wondered what clarification is sought on the judgment. "The judgment speaks for itself", noted the bench, adding that no clarification is necessary.

The counsel, representing an intervener, sought a short adjournment on the ground that the arguing counsel is not well. The bench said: "such applications are not maintainable".

The top court reiterated that judgment has already been passed and it will not entertain applications in already disposed of matter.

The top court judgment had come on a petition filed by advocate Amit Sahni, where it held that public roads and spaces can't be occupied in an indefinite manner for protests, causing inconvenience to the people. The top court had observed that demonstrations expressing dissent must be organised at designated places only.

Sahni had sought removal of the protesters, who had occupied a public road at Shaheen Bagh. The protesters later moved out of the site in the backdrop of Covid pandemic.

Supreme Court Shaheen Bagh Shaheen Bagh Protests
