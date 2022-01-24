STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls: Denied ticket, SP worker breaks into tears

Samajwadi party

Samajwadi party flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Unable to get his party ticket to fight the assembly polls, a Samajwadi Party worker in western Uttar Pradesh's Chandausi constituency in Sambhal district broke into tears and alleged that the party valued only money and resources.

Satish Premi who claimed to be a “dedicated worker” of the SP for the last 25 years also expressed anguish over the selection of Vimlesh Kumari as the party's candidate from the reserved Chandausi seat.

He made the allegations in a video circulating on social media but on Monday, he said his words were not aimed at the “central leadership” of the party but a section of party workers.

Kumari was with the Congress till last year and had joined the SP four months ago, he said, adding she had lost the 2017 assembly poll from Chandausi.

“Friends, I have failed today.

I never discriminated on grounds of caste or religion but only wanted to be with you all during your good and bad times.

I have been with Akhilesh Yadav and the Samjawadi Party for a long time with hope but the party valued only money and resources,” Premi said in his purported video circulating on social media.

“Today I curse my fortunes. I only have you all (people) with me now. I don't even have my parents with me. I hope to have your support in future and hope to be by your side in future,” he added.

Premi on Monday told reporters that even if he is not given the ticket, his party will win the election from the Chandausi seat, which goes to the polls on February 14 in the second phase of the UP assembly elections.

Premi had fought the election from the seat in 2002 and 2007 but lost.

BJP's Gulab Devi had won the Chandausi seat in 2017.

