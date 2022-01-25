Assam, Nagaland ready to settle border disputes out of court

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After preparing a “roadmap” towards resolving its boundary dispute with Meghalaya pending the Centre’s approval of the same, Assam is set to initiate a similar process with Nagaland .

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio told reporters in Kohima that the two states favoured an out-of-court settlement of their boundary dispute. He said they would try to resolve the row in consultations likely to begin next month with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Assam has always favoured an out-of-court settlement of its disputes with the neighbours.

Rio’s statement comes a day after he met Sarma in Guwahati. The two had met in Jorhat in December last year where they discussed issues of mutual interest. Sarma had tweeted about his latest “fruitful discussion” with Rio, stating that a discussion was held on issues of mutual interest, people’s welfare in both states and strengthening friendship.

Assam and Nagaland, which have been embroiled in a bitter border row for decades, share a 512.1 km border and a case pertaining to the dispute is pending in the apex court. Last year, they had withdrawn security personnel from two disputed sites to de-escalate tension after a standoff.

Last month, Sarma had exuded confidence on the settlement of border disputes with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. He had stated his government would consult various organisations and political parties before taking any decision.