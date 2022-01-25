COVID: Ex-CM Parkash Badal discharged from Ludhiana hospital

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was on Monday evening discharged from the hospital where he was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Dr Rajesh Mahajan, incharge of the team of doctors attending to Badal, said the 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch was feeling comfortable this evening.

Earlier in the day, Badal had tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Mahajan had said the samples of Badal were sent to the Patiala lab for testing and he tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The SAD leader was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital last week when he tested positive for coronavirus.