STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID: People entering Sikkim need to produce negative RT-PCR test report

It said officials of the Government of India on official tours, Army personnel on duty, officers of the state government on official tours and election duty shall be exempted from this requirement.

Published: 25th January 2022 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Covid 19, Mask

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

GANGTOK: The Sikkim Government has made it mandatory for all persons entering the Himalayan state to produce a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72-hours prior to the date of entry.

A Home department notification issued on Monday said in case a person cannot produce an RT-PCR negative test report he/she has to undergo a rapid antigen test at all entry check posts and Pakyong Airport.

It said officials of the Government of India on official tours, Army personnel on duty, officers of the state government on official tours and election duty shall be exempted from this requirement.

Drivers/conductors/helpers of commercial and passenger vehicles who commute daily shall be exempted.

It said workers and technicians working with pharma industries, power projects, railway project and other such projects where workers can be quarantined on-site, may be permitted to enter the state subject to the condition that in case negative RT-PCR is not available, such workers will be on on-site quarantine for seven days with due information to the district administrations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp