Election Commissioner’s appointment procedure most defective, says Quraishi 

Published: 25th January 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 08:22 AM

Election Commission of India has announced that final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2022.

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Raising questions over the system of appointing the Chief Election Commissioner, former CEC SY Quraishi on Monday said many electoral reforms are pending. He was speaking at the launch of a book, ‘Electoral Democracy? An Inquiry into the Fairness and Integrity of India’s Elections’.

Released by India International Centre president NN Vohra, the book is a compilation of articles and looks at the election system, while raising critical questions.

“We can’t be blind to the fact that people are commenting. Ten years ago, there were headlines like ‘Well done EC’, and in 2019 there were headlines — some of which I have listed — which are not very complimentary, in fact highly critical,” Quraishi said.

“I can only say that whenever I hear criticism of the EC, it comes to me as a slap on my face personally. It hurts and hits me. I wish we did not have to see the kind of headlines we saw recently.” Quraishi asserted there are many poll reform proposals pending with the government.

“First of all, the appointment system. The most powerful election commission in the world and most defective system of appointment. I have been a beneficiary of the same system. But, believe me, even when I was sitting on the chair, I used to be critical of it. Had a leader of the opposition signed my appointment letter, I would have felt much bolder. Because that would have proven that all parties across the board trusted me. It’s very clear that constitutional reform is required.” 

Former IAS officer and Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar, who wrote in the book on the Bengal polls, clarified he was not an MP when he wrote his article.

He said he has written about the biased role played by the former election commissioner in the state polls. 

Justice Madan Lokur, former SC judge, referred to a 1975 order which said free and fair elections are essential part of democracy.

“Over the years, people are assured all sorts of freebies. Extravagant promises are made by candidates, perhaps without even intending to keep the promises.”

Distinguished voice

An IAS officer of the 1971 batch from Haryana cadre, SY Quraishi became the first Muslim to be the CEC in 2010. He has been a votary of electoral reforms for bringing transparency in polls. 

SY Quraishi Chief Election Commissioner
