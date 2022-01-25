It's Utpal Parrikar vs BJP for Panaji seat?

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The continued attempts by BJP to avoid Utpal Parrikar, son of former CM Manohar Parrikar, contest against BJP in Panaji constituency are unlikely to pay off as the junior Parrikar has been able to galvanize support for his campaign from different quarters since he decided to enter the fray as an Independent from Panaji. The neglect of Parrikar's family is not only expected to dent BJP prospects in Panaji constituency but it may jeopardize the party's performance in several other constituencies in Goa in the February 14 election.

To effectively counter AAP, TMC and Congress to win a majority of seats in North Goa, the BJP depends largely on sitting Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate and that is why it decided to field him instead of Utpal from the same seat, say political pundits. The clash for Panaji seat will be between BJP and Utpal given the growing support for Utpal from a large section of late Parrikar's supporters in North Goa and the weak candidate Elvis Gomes to be fielded by the Congress.

According to sources, the BJP offered Utpal two other seats to choose from but he is said to have declined while opposing the party's decision to field a tainted Monserrate from Panaji, a constituency held by his late father since 1994. "The party may benefit only in Panaji if it fields Utpal from there but Monserrate is capable of helping the party win several other seats besides Panaji. At the same time, the neglect of Parrikar's family by the BJP will impact the party in many constituencies including Panaji. However, the BJP rallies behind Monserrate with an aim to win maximum seats riding on his popularity,'' sources added.

Political analyst Kishore Naik Gaonkar says it is difficult to predict who will win if the contest is between Utpal Parrikar and BJP in Panaji as the parties like TMC, Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and AAP are most-likely to rally behind him. It will be clear only after Utpal files his nomination as to who all will support him in an attempt to defeat the BJP for Panaji seat, he said, adding that none of the candidates being fielded by parties other than BJP are capable enough to defeat Monserrate. The latter had broken the winning spree of BJP in Panaji constituency in 2019 as a Congress candidate and later defected to the BJP along with nine other Congress MLAs.

Unfazed by the imminent adversities ahead of him, Monserrate says he is confident of people's support for him in Panaji constituency. During his campaign at Boca Da Vaca on Wednesday, Monserrate said he was not concerned about his opponents and that it did not matter to him as to who contested against him. He said he would continue to serve the people of Panaji and retain the seat.

While recalling the works he was involved in for the past two decades for development of Goa, Monserrate said he was committed to working for people's welfare and was confident that he would win this time round. However, not content with the situation, several BJP leaders are expected to continue their efforts to take Utpal into confidence until the process of filing of nomination papers begins on January 28.

