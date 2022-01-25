Jharkhand Public Service Commission postpones Civil Services (Main) exams after reservation row

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), which landed in a controversy after it disqualified 49 candidates who were earlier declared to have ‘provisionally cleared’ the 7th-10th Civil Services PT Examination, finally postponed the Civil Services (Main) Examination on Tuesday till further orders. During the hearing on the petition filed in the Jharkhand High Court challenging the preliminary results, the JPSC submitted that it has decided to postpone the examination and declare a fresh and rectified result after three weeks after reviewing the grievances of the petitioner.

Earlier on Monday, the Court of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad had directed the JPSC to inform whether any reservation was granted to the candidates appearing for the JPSC (Preliminary) Examinations held last year. Kumar Sanyam, in his petition, had pleaded that reservation was granted to the students in preliminary examinations, despite the fact that it was not mentioned in the advertisement.

“The grievances of the petitioner appear to be reasonable, hence the Commission has decided to review the objections raised by him and if any irregularity is found in it, fresh and rectified result will be declared after three weeks. Till then, main examination is being postponed till further orders,” JPSC submitted in the court. Fresh dates for the main examination will be issued after the declaration of rectified preliminary examination, it said.

Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan also admitted that reservation should not have been granted to the students in the preliminary examination, which is wrong.

Notably, there were 114 seats in the general category. As per the norms, the number of results announced should have been 15 times the number of candidates than the allotted seats, but only 768 candidates were declared successful instead of 1710 which raised doubts that reservation has been granted to the candidates in the preliminary examinations.

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded cancellation of the entire examination and issuing of fresh advertisements for the same. It also demanded a CBI inquiry and action against those who are found responsible for the anomalies.

“We also demand immediate removal of the JPSC Chairman Amitabh Chaudhary,” said state BJP chief Deepak Prakash.