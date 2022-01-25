STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Politics of hate intruding Punjab: Sidhu on sacrilege bid at Patiala temple

Divisive forces can never tear into the socio-economic fabric of 'Punjabiyat', he asserted.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday condemned the alleged sacrilege bid at the historic Kali Devi temple in Patiala district as deplorable, and said politics of hate was intruding Punjab.

"Politics of fear, polarisation and hate is intruding Punjab. The incident of sacrilege at Mata Kaali Devi temple is deplorable, divisive forces can never tear into the socio-economic fabric of Punjabiyat. Our armour is universal brotherhood and respect for all religions," said Sidhu in a tweet.

A man was arrested for the alleged sacrilege bid at the temple on Monday.

In a video, which has surfaced on social media, the man was seen climbing the enclosure of the temple and entering the area where the idol of the goddess was placed.

He was overpowered by the priest and then handed over to the police.

The accused Rajdeep Singh was a resident of Nainkalan village in Patiala.

A case under relevant sections, including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC had been registered against the accused.

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma will visit the Kali Devi temple in Patiala on Tuesday.

Several political leaders including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had condemned the incident on Monday.

