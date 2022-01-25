STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC issues notices to Centre, election panel on PIL against 'irrational poll freebies'

Published: 25th January 2022

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL seeking a direction to seize the election symbol or de-register a political party that promises or distributes 'irrational freebies' from public funds before elections.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli sought the response in four weeks on the PIL filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay.

The plea said there should be a total ban on such populist measures to gain undue political favour from voters as they violate the Constitution and the ECI should take suitable deterrent measures.

