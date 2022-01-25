STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven, including BJP MLA's son, killed as car falls off bridge in Maharashtra

The incident occurred around 1:30 AM near Selsura village in the district in east Maharashtra, an official said.

Published: 25th January 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Seven persons, including some medical students and the son of an MLA, were killed in Wardha district of Maharashtra when the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

Prima facie, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle which fell off a bridge, killing seven passengers on the spot.

As per the preliminary information, the deceased included some MBBS students and the son of Tirora BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale.

More details are awaited.

