CM Hemant Soren launches “Petrol Subsidy Scheme” for BPL families

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the occasion of Republic Day, launched the much talked about petrol subsidy scheme from Dumka, under which a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre of petrol will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Soren, on the second anniversary of his government, had announced that a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre of petrol for a maximum of up to 10 litres in a month will be given to the ration card holders. To avail the subsidy, one will have to register himself with the CM-SUPPORTS App, which has already been launched.

According to Soren, nearly 1.4 lakh people have registered themselves for the scheme and the application of around 73,000 people has already been admitted.

“I am happy to announce that from today onwards, a subsidy of Rs 250, with the rate of Rs 25 per litre for 10 litres of petrol, is being sent to the bank accounts of the poor and needy through CM-SUPPORT App. So far, nearly 1.4 lakh people have registered themselves under the scheme, and application of around 73000 people has already been admitted,” said the Chief Minister.

The subsidy will be credited to the account of 40,000 beneficiaries immediately after is scheme is launched, he added.

To mark the occasion, Soren symbolically handed over a cheque of Rs 250 to five beneficiaries. With the launch of this scheme, the subsidy amount of Rs 250 will be deposited in the account of 58 thousand beneficiaries across the state today itself.

Speaking on the occasion, Soren said the government has made efforts to provide employment and ensure the participation of common people in administration and development. More than 80 lakh workers of the unorganised sector have registered themselves on the government's e-shram portal in the state.

Stressing on the need to generate employment, he said that action has been taken to speed up the process of appointment to vacant posts in the state government which were pending for years. To provide maximum opportunities to the youth from Jharkhand in government jobs, it has been made mandatory to pass Classes 10 and 12 from a recognised institution in the state, besides knowing local language and customs, he said.

Talking about education, the CM said that 80 model schools, 325 block-level leader schools and 4091 village-level model schools are being developed in the state. Around 72 crore has been approved for the construction of 20 model schools in Santhal Parganas. To ensure that education in COVID is not affected, the government has arranged for online education through the DG program.