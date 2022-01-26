STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Core objectives of Constitution remain unfulfilled: Mayawati on R-Day

The BSP supremo also asked the government to be serious about reducing the huge gap between the poor and rich.

Published: 26th January 2022 01:36 PM

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday greeted people on Republic Day, and said there was a need to introspect as to why justice and liberty, which were the core objectives of the Constitution, have remained unfulfilled.

The BSP supremo also asked the government to be serious about reducing the huge gap between the poor and rich. In a tweet in Hindi, she said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all Indians on Republic Day. The poor working people of the country are always committed to making the Constitution meaningful but the government must be serious and dedicated towards reducing the huge gap between the poor and rich by removing increasing poverty, unemployment and inflation."

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked as to why the great objectives of justice, liberty and humanitarianism of the Constitution have remained unfulfilled even after 72 years of the Indian Constitution.

"Ambedkar had made justice, liberty and humanitarianism as the core of the unique Constitution. Why has that humanitarian great objective remained unfulfilled even after 72 years. For this, instead of blame, an honest self reflection is necessary," she said.

