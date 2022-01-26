STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harish Rawat, three other Congress candidates likely to get new seats in Uttarakhand 

Trouble began at Ramnagar seat after the Congress decided to make Rawat its candidate. Rawat’s one-time protégé and at present Congress working president Ranjit Rawat revolted against it.

Published: 26th January 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The Congress is likely to change its candidates, including former chief minister Harish Rawat, on at least four seats in poll-bound Uttarakhand after protests from within the party. 

“The party is facing strong protests from within and this can result into change of candidates on at least four seats of Ramnagar, Kaladhungi, Lalkuan and Rishikesh. The senior leader (Harish Rawat) can choose to contest from Lalkuan or Kaladhungi,” said a party leader. 

The former CM had lost at Haridwar Rural and Kiccha in 2017. Ramnagar seat was chosen by Rawat leader after a survey, said party sources who added that on Lalkuan and Kaladhungi, the party has declared weak candidates which amounts to suicide in upcoming crucial elections where even one seat matters.

Trouble began at Ramnagar seat after the Congress decided to make Rawat its candidate. Rawat’s one-time protégé and at present Congress working president Ranjit Rawat revolted against the candidature. Once known as ‘Super CM’ in power corridors, Ranjit Rawat was close to the former CM when the veteran was in power from 2014 to 2017. But the ties went downhill to such an extent that they cannot see each other eye to eye now. 

“I have worked in Ramnagar constituency for five years now. Whether it is pandemic or any other situation, I have visited door to door. And now I am being told to leave and someone else is being given the ticket,” said Ranjit. Not to give it easily, Ranjit is prepared to go against the party’s decision and contest independently against his former boss.

In 2012, Congress has won 32 seats while the BJP won 31 seats. However, Congress was able to form the government with the help of independent candidates.

“Uttarakhand has 70 seats in the state assembly. Losing on even one seat can cost any party five years of wilderness. The party is thinking of replacing the candidates on at least four seats,’’ said a Congress insider.  

