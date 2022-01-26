STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ironic Congress doesn't need his services when nation recognises them: Sibal on Padma award to Azad

However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had on Tuesday taken a veiled dig at Azad who was conferred with the award.

Published: 26th January 2022 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 12:58 PM

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal during a 'Shanti Sammelan' event in Jammu Saturday Feb. 27 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sibal, Anand Sharma and Shashi Tharoor -- who were among the 23 leaders dubbed as the 'G-23' who wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi demanding organisational overhaul in 2020 -- congratulated veteran Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Azad.

Azad, who was also part of the leaders who shot off the letter to Gandhi seeking party reforms, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to public affairs.

Sibal tweeted, "Ghulam Nabi Azad conferred Padam Bhushan. Congratulations bhaijan."

"Ironic that the Congress doesn't need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life," he said.

Sharma also congratulated Azad in a tweet.

"Heartiest congratulations to Ghulam Nabi ji for well deserved recognition of his lifelong enriching contribution to public service and Parliamentary democracy," he said.

Tharoor, in a tweet, said, "Warm congratulations to Shri @ghulamnazad on his Padma Bhushan. It is good to be recognized for one's public service even by a government of the other side." 

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a jibe at his party over Ghulam Nabi Azad being conferred with the Padma Bhushan, saying it was ironic that the Congress does not need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life.

However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had on Tuesday taken a veiled dig at Azad who was conferred with the award.

"Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad not Ghulam," Ramesh said on Twitter after former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya declined the Padma award.

