Masked, vaccinated, socially distanced: Only 5,000 people attend Republic Day parade

Only double vaccinated adults and children above the age of 15 who have taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were allowed to enter the venue.

Published: 26th January 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Parachute Regiment attired in the new combat uniform of the Indian Army and carrying weapon Tavor Assault rifles at the Republic Day parade. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Crowds at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday were curtailed to just 5,000 people, all double masked, vaccinated and maintaining strict 'do gaz ki doori' in view of the Covid situation.

Children below 15 years were not permitted to attend.

There was strict security with personnel maintaining strict vigil.

Chairs were placed at a distance to ensure social distancing.

Participants also received a white cap with "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" printed on it.

India is presently battling the third wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant.

India logged 2,85,914 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,00,85,116, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade.

The number of people allowed to attend the parade was curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the COVID-19 situation, with seats reserved for construction workers, frontline health workers and others.

Among special guests were those who made exemplary contribution towards the society during the time of Covid like the auto rickshaw drivers who help one commute every day, construction workers of Republic Day arena who help enjoy the serenity at Rajpath and also the labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus to make the Republic day parade a grand event.

Hundread "safaimitras" of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were among the special invitees to watch Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.

