STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Militants open fire at forces in JK's Shopian

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Chek Nowgam area of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, the police said.

Published: 26th January 2022 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel at an encounter site in Poonch district.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Militants opened fire at security forces during an encounter in Shopian district of Kashmir on Wednesday, police here said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Chek Nowgam area of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, the police said.

An encounter took place when militants opened firing at the security forces which too retaliated with gunfire.

No casualties were reported so far on either side, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and kashmir encounter
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp