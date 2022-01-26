STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Polls on mind? Modi wears Uttarakhand cap, Manipur stole this Republic Day

Turbans have been a highlight of the prime minister's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Published: 26th January 2022 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to witness the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ditched his traditional turban look on Republic Day this year and wore a traditional cap from Uttarakhand with an image of the brahmakamal, the state flower, and sported a stole from Manipur.

Official sources said Modi uses the brahmakamal whenever he offers prayers at Kedarnath.

Turbans have been a highlight of the prime minister's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Last year, he sported a a special turban from Gujarat's Jamnagar on 72nd Republic Day.

On Independence Day last year, he chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long plume.

For his maiden Independence Day speech in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the tail.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured crisscross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over.

He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

Both Manipur and Uttarakhand are headed for polls next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Republic Day Republic Day 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp