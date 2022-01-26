STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Republic Day: Chhattisgarh allows government employees to work five days a week

The state government will also introduce legislation that will provide legitimacy to small Commercial activities being undertaken in Residential Areas.

Published: 26th January 2022 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

BASTAR: On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to announce major policy decisions including a five-day working week for government employees.

"In a bid to increase efficiency and productivity of government employees, Chhattisgarh government is implementing five-day working week. State government's contribution in a pension scheme will also be increased from 10 per cent to 14 per cent," said Baghel in a tweet.

The state government will also introduce legislation that will provide legitimacy to small Commercial activities being undertaken in Residential Areas. This shall benefit thousands of small businessmen who were otherwise living in a cloud of uncertainty.

All irregular constructions on private land shall be regularised subject to public safety norms. This is being considered a game-changer because many households have inadvertently violated the otherwise stringent provisions of the building code.

The Chief Minister also announced that in line with the one-second building permission scheme running successfully in Municipal Corporations, similar provisions will be done for planning and fringe areas.

In a bid to generate employment as well as ensure that the transport department is accessible to the public at large, the CM announced that a large number of transport facilitation centers will be opened across the state. In addition to this, he announced that the rules for issuing Learning Driver's License will be simplified.

As a strong step for women's safety, the Chief Minister announced that Women Safety Cells will be established in all districts.

Chhattisgarh being a densely forested state, the livelihood of a majority of the tribal population is dependent on Forests. The Chief Minister today announced rules for these forest dwellers will be simplified.

A paradigm shift in the Industrial Policy of the state was announced wherein 10 per cent of the plots in Industrial Parks shall be reserved for citizens belonging to the OBC category. The premium for the land will also be subsidized, the Chief Minister announced.

As a major announcement for the farmers, the CM announced that from FY 2022-23, pulses shall also be procured at MSP. Also, a sum of Rs. 20,000 each shall be deposited in the bank accounts of registered laborers for the first two girl children.

Bhupesh Baghel unfurled the national flag at Lalbagh Maidan of Bastar district on the occasion of Republic Day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day Republic Day 2022 Bhupesh Baghel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp