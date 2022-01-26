STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Six Indian Army soldiers conferred with Shaurya Chakra

Five of them have been awarded posthumously with the country’s third highest peacetime bravery award.

Published: 26th January 2022 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Shaurya Chakra

Shaurya Chakra (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army’s six soldiers have been conferred with the Shaurya Chakra Medals for their conspicuous acts of gallantry. Five of them have been awarded posthumously with the country’s third highest peacetime bravery award. Two Indian Air Force personnel and three of the Indian Coast Guards have also been conferred with gallantry medals.

On the eve of the Republic Day 2022 the President approved awards of 384 Gallantry and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others on the eve of 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

These include 12 Shaurya Chakras, 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, 04 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 53 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSM), 13 Yudh Seva Medals, 03 Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals, 122 Vishisht Seva Medals, 03 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 02 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), 40 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 08 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), and 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty). Of the 12 Shaurya Chakras 6 have been awarded to the Central Reserve Police Force Personnel. 

Of the total awards, this year Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Personnel have been given one Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three Vishisht Seva Medals which includes one to the official of the General Reserve Engineer Force of the BRO.

While Naib Subedar Sreejith M, Sena Medal, Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar, Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli, Havildar Pinku Kumar, Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar were awarded with Shaurya Chakra Posthumously in counter terrorist operations in Kashmir, Rifleman Rakesh Sharma was given for his act of bravery in counter insurgency operation in Assam.

Two helicopter pilots of Indian Air Force officers involved in a daring recovery of mortal remains and casualty evacuation in the vicinity of naxal ambush.  Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) was conferred upon Wing Commander Chinmaya Patro and Squadron Leader Suraj Nair who also helped in insertion of 120 commandos near the ambush site.

Indian Coast Guard has been conferred with three Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) to Commandant Sumit Dhiman, Deputy Commandant Vikas Narang and Pradhan Navik Ardhi Pragati Kumar. One President’s Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service) and two Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service) have also been conferred upon the personnel of the service looking after Coastal security.

